Vice State President now Acting President

Ms. Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Vice State President, assumes the position of Acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from March 21, 2024, until the National Assembly elects a new President.

Acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan. (Photo: VNA)

Issued on March 21 following the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s 6th extraordinary session, Announcement No. 765/TB-UBTVQH15 was made on the basis of the Constitution and relevant legal provisions.

Vietnamplus