National

Vice State President now Acting President

Ms. Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Vice State President, assumes the position of Acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from March 21, 2024, until the National Assembly elects a new President.

vo-thi-anh-xuan-5443.jpg
Acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan. (Photo: VNA)

Issued on March 21 following the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s 6th extraordinary session, Announcement No. 765/TB-UBTVQH15 was made on the basis of the Constitution and relevant legal provisions.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vice President Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan Announcement No. 765/TB-UBTVQH15

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn