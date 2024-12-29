Vice State President awards Labor Order to Olympiad winners

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has awarded Labour Orders to students who won prizes at international Olympiads and international science-technology competitions in 2024.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan congratulates students who won prizes at international Olympiads and international science-technology competitions in 2024. (Photo: VNA)

At a ceremony in Hanoi on December 28, the Vice President handed over the Labour Order to 20 students with outstanding achievements at international Olympiads. Meanwhile, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son presented the Prime Minister’s certificates of merit to six others who showed excellent performance at international Olympiads and sci-tech research examinations in 2024.

Ms. Xuan said that over 40 years of implementing the Doi moi (Renewal) process, alongside the nation's achievements, the education and training sector has also obtained significant results, step by step approaching the educational advancements of developed countries around the world.

By 2024, Vietnam had had 17 higher educational institutions listed in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025, with two Vietnam National Universities ranked among the top 1,000 universities globally. This is a remarkable achievement, demonstrating the tremendous efforts of the Party, the State, and especially the education sector over the years.

Particularly, Vietnam's performance at international competitions has consistently improved, with achievements growing year after year, and nearly every contestant bringing home prizes.

The Vice President urged the education and training sector to continue developing specific, practical plans with clear roadmaps and solutions to implement the policies of the Party and State, including Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, by the Politburo, which focuses on breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

At the same time, the entire sector should continue pursuing fundamental and comprehensive reforms in education and training, meeting the country's development requirements and keeping pace with global trends.

Vietnam sent eight delegations with 38 students to regional and international Olympiads this year. The students bagged 12 golds, 15 silvers, 10 bronzes, and a certificate of merit, an increase of four golds, and three silvers compared to the previous year.

In 2024, for the first time, a Vietnamese student got the second prize at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) for high school students held in the US. This affirmed Vietnam’s potential to develop creative education in science and engineering.

