VFF to halt receiving donations for storm-flood-affected people after January 31

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front yesterday announced that it would stop receiving donations for people affected by storms and flooding in 2025 from January 31.

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front donates for flood-affected communities. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the announcement, on October 2, 2025, the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front issued a nationwide appeal for donations to assist communities impacted by typhoon Bualoi. Subsequently, as successive storms and floods continued to cause widespread damage, the Presidium issued another appeal on November 21, 2025, calling for support for residents in the Central and Central Highlands regions affected by severe flooding.

Since the launch of the fundraising campaign, the Vietnam Fatherland Front system nationwide has received more than VND3.9 trillion (US$148.4 million) in donations. Contributions came from 1,368,915 individuals and 17,125 organizations, agencies, and businesses, made either through designated bank accounts or directly at reception points operated by the Central Relief Mobilization Committee under the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front. Of this total, the value of funds and in-kind assistance received specifically through the Central Relief Mobilization Committee amounted to VND1.271 trillion (US$48.3 million).

The Central Relief Mobilization Committee has so far disbursed funds in 10 rounds, totaling more than VND833 billion (US$31.7 million). The remaining amount will continue to be allocated during the Lunar New Year (Tet) of 2026.

Following the donation period, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee under the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front issued an official notice announcing the conclusion of the fundraising and donation drive to support communities affected by storms and flooding.

Accordingly, after 24:00 on January 31, 2026, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee will cease receiving contributions from agencies, organizations, and individuals.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Kim Khanh