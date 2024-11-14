VFF, Singapore People’s Association promote experience exchange

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on November 13 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the People’s Association (PA) of Singapore to enhance their cooperation and exchange of experience in the 2024-2026 period.

Vice Chairwoman and General Secretary of the VFF Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha (R) and Chief Executive Director of the People’s Association (PA) of Singapore Jimmy Toh exchange the MoU. (Photo: VNA)

At the signing ceremony, Jimmy Toh, Chief Executive Director of PA, emphasised the importance of the MoU, highlighting that it will bring mutual benefits to both countries' communities and citizens.

He noted that their discussions in Vietnam in 2023 had been incorporated into this agreement, which is expected to foster better collaboration and produce meaningful outcomes for both sides through future exchanges.

Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairwoman-General Secretary of the VFF Central Committee, stressed the value of the field trips and knowledge-sharing sessions at the NACLI Academy and the Punggol Community Centre during their visit to Singapore.

She expressed a hope that both sides will implement the MoU effectively, contributing to the people-to-people relations between Vietnam and Singapore, which are growing stronger and stronger.

This deal extends the successful collaboration established through a similar agreement in February 2022, with both parties agreeing to continue strengthening ties over the next two years. The aim is to foster friendship and deeper understanding and cooperation between the two organisations, contributing to the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership toward a comprehensive strategic partnership in the time to come.

The cooperation areas outlined in the MoU include exchanging and sharing experience on community building, self-management, unity, mutual assistance, and engaging citizens in social management; providing training on community development skills; promoting cultural exchanges to highlight the historical and cultural values of both countries; and collaborating in other areas of mutual interest, and ensuring compliance with national laws and international commitments.

As part of the pact, both sides will engage in high-level delegations, short-term instructor training visits, mutual support in multilateral forums, and exchange of publications on social management and community building. After two years, the implementation of the MoU will be reviewed, with a view to improving cooperation and increasing its effectiveness.

The People’s Association of Singapore, established in 1960, aims to inspire and nurture community participation for a more cohesive and caring society. Its network includes 2,000 grassroots organisations and over 100 community clubs.

Earlier in the day, the Vice Chairwoman-General Secretary of the VFF Central Committee and her delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, where she presented a letter of thanks from the VFF to the embassy and the Vietnamese community in Singapore for their support for those affected by typhoon Yagi in Vietnam.

Vietnamplus