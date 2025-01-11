Vehicles allowed to turn right at red lights at certain intersections

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has allowed the installation of traffic signs permitting vehicles to turn right at red lights at 50 intersections in the city.

Workers are installing traffic signs permitting vehicles to turn right at red lights at Pasteur - Dien Bien Phu intersections in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

After completing the installation of road signs at the 50 locations, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management Center will continue to install additional arrows at other intersections in the coming days, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Road Infrastructure Management Center, Nguyen Xuan Vinh, said on January 10.

According to Mr. Nguyen Xuan Vinh, allowing vehicles to turn right at red lights at certain intersections that meet safety conditions helps citizens better comply with regulations while also creating convenience for traffic participants and reducing traffic congestion. In the coming time, the center will continue to monitor and review to propose appropriate adjustments and additions.

Head of the Division of Road Infrastructure Management and Operation under the Ho Chi Minh City Transport Department, Do Ngoc Hai, said that the traffic congestion in recent days has been due to many festivals held in the city center, causing restrictions on several roads. In addition, the volume of vehicles in the last days of the lunar year has increased by 10 percent. The Department of Transport, in coordination with the traffic police, has monitored and examined some routes with high traffic density and planned to adjust the regulations to allow vehicles to turn right at red lights.

At first, the functional units will allow vehicles to turn right at red lights at 50 intersections. Later, based on the conditions at each location, traffic signs permitting vehicles to turn right at red lights will be installed at a number of other intersections, not installing signs indiscriminately.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh