Travel

Various localities boost tourism with impressive tours

SGGP

Various localities including Binh Thuan, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ninh Binh and Quang Nam simultaneously launched impressive tourism promotion programs on April 10.

The Vietnam International Travel Mart – VITM Hanoi 2025 is not only an opportunity for the tourism industry nationwide to showcase its potential, but also a platform for connecting and fostering tourism development cooperation among localities.

At the fair, Binh Thuan Province launched tourism stimulus programs with attractive combos at resorts in Mui Ne, Lagi and Ke Ga, along with a series of cultural and sports events for the upcoming National Reunification Day holiday and summer season.

447eff3c8043331d6a52-805-6567.jpg
At the Binh Thuan Tourism Promotion Conference

Notably, a key highlight at the fair was the Binh Thuan Tourism Promotion Conference, which was held on the afternoon of April 10, aiming at connecting local businesses with the Hanoi market and expanding tour offerings for the peak summer travel period.

20220223-183233-8518-7488.jpg
Quang Nam Province’s tourism sector launches the “Quang Nam – The Green Land of Heritage” promotion program.

Quang Nam Province’s tourism sector also introduced the “Quang Nam – The Green Land of Heritage” promotion program worth VND10 billion (US$388,905), running from April to November 2025; the “Heritage Road” journey connecting Hoi An – My Son – Dong Giang; as well as experiential tours to traditional craft villages and the culturally rich villages of the Co Tu and Ca Dong ethnic groups.

These tours promise a refreshing, emotional and unique summer travel experience.

On the same day, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa and Ninh Binh provinces jointly held a tourism promotion conference, titled “Green Travel Journey”, introducing a series of standout summer events and tourism products.

bb0fbeb60dcabe94e7db-1812-3672.jpg
Nghe An showcases its tourism specialties.

Nghe An spotlighted the Cua Lo beach season, offering free amenities, music festivals and immersive Vi Giam folk singing performances, aiming to create a vibrant and culturally rich summer destination.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam International Travel Mart – VITM Hanoi 2025 tourism development cooperation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn