Vallet scholarships worth nearly VND3 billion awarded to students in Lam Dong

The association Rencontres du Vietnam presented 155 Vallet scholarships for 2025 to students from Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa provinces.

The scholarship-awarding ceremony was held on the morning of August 26 in Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province.

The event was attended by Professor Patrick Aurenche, Vice President of Rencontres du Vietnam in France, and Mr. Esperan Padonou, Director of the Vallet Scholarship Fund.

Professor Patrick Aurenche, Vice President of the association Rencontres du Vietnam in France, presents scholarship certificates to students. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)



The program presented a total of 125 scholarships, each worth VND16 million (US$608), an increase of VND1 million (US$38) compared to 2024, to outstanding students from specialized high schools, ethnic boarding schools, high schools, and students who overcome their disadvantaged circumstances.

The total value of the 2025 Vallet Scholarships awarded in Lam Dong Province exceeded VND2.9 billion (US$110,127).

Mr. Esperan Padonou, Director of the Vallet Scholarship Fund, awards scholarships to students. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

2025 marks the 25th year that the Vallet Scholarships have been granted in Vietnam, with both the number and value of scholarships steadily increasing.

Since its inception in 2001, the organization has awarded 800 scholarships, and by 2025, it will have supported 2,200 outstanding students nationwide.

To date, more than 55,000 scholarships, worth over VND500 billion (nearly US$19 million), have been awarded to students across Vietnam.

The Vallet Scholarship was established through the voluntary contributions of Professor Odon Vallet from France. Despite inheriting a substantial fortune, Professor Vallet chose not to use it personally, instead depositing it in a bank and entrusting part of it to the organization “The Rencontres du Vietnam” to award scholarships to outstanding young students in Africa, Vietnam, and Vietnamese students studying in France.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong