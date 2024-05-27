US$137 mln to be invested into Muong Khai- Doc Phu Hien Canal in Dong Thap

The Muong Khai - Doc Phu Hien Canal in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap will be upgraded with a total investment of approximately VND3,500 billion (US$137 million) from the state budget.

The Waterways Projects Management Board under the Ministry of Transport said that the canal bed is 25-40 meters wide but less than two meters deep, with many narrow, curved sections and clearances under the bridge below 3.5 meters, causing difficulties for large ships.

According to the plan, the upgrade project of Muong Khai- Doc Phu Hien Canal is to meet the operation of large ships as well as reduce the travel distance between the Tien River and the Hau River to 20 kilometers and the distance from Sa Dec Port, the province of Dong Thap to Cai Cui Port in Can Tho City to 45 kilometers, cut transportation costs by 30 percent.

The Waterways Projects Management Board is expected to submit a pre-feasibility study report for the canal upgrade project to the Ministry of Transport in August 2024.

The project is scheduled to be implemented from 2025 to 2027.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong