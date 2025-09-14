US music college Berklee to hold audition, interview events in HCMC

The largest independent college of contemporary music in the world, Berklee College of Music, will hold admissions and scholarship auditions in Vietnam from September 14 to 17.

Berklee representatives conduct on-site admissions in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The prestigious U.S.-based institution has previously trained several renowned Vietnamese artists, including saxophonist Tran Manh Tuan, musician Duc Tri, and singers Thu Minh, Doan Trang, and Lam Truong.

Berklee is renowned for its distinguished alumni and students who have earned numerous prestigious awards, particularly across the coveted EGOT (an acronym for the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards), with 49 Emmy Awards, over 300 Grammy Awards, 8 Academy Awards, and 28 Tony Awards.

For many years, Berklee has welcomed students from Vietnam. Notably, saxophonist Tran Manh Tuan became the first Vietnamese student to receive a scholarship to study at the institution in 1996, followed by composer and producer Duc Tri in 2000. Both artists went on to become influential figures in Vietnam’s music scene, pioneering various genres through their work in composition, production, and performance. Several other Vietnamese artists, including Thu Minh, Doan Trang, and Lam Truong, have also participated in short-term programs at Berklee.

Amid the rapid growth of Vietnam’s music industry, Berklee is increasingly opening its doors to Vietnamese students. This marks the second consecutive year that the college has sent representatives to Ho Chi Minh City to conduct in-person interviews for admissions and scholarship opportunities.

Mr. Daniel Abussi, Deputy Director of Admissions at Berklee College of Music, visits Ho Chi Minh City to provide information on admissions and scholarships. (Phhoto: SGGP)

According to Mr. Daniel Abussi, Deputy Director of Admissions at Berklee College of Music, the opportunity to become a Berklee student is open to all, with a wide range of programs available from short-term summer courses and online classes to full-time undergraduate degrees. Berklee offers students the chance to expand their creative horizons, teaching them how to incorporate traditional folk elements into contemporary music and transform local sounds into global expressions. This is something Vietnamese students have embraced with great success, led by pioneering artist Tran Manh Tuan.

In the past, Vietnamese students interested in applying or interviewing for scholarships at Berklee often had to travel to neighboring countries such as Singapore or China. Today, aspiring young musicians can complete the process right in Vietnam, with a four-day admissions and scholarship audition held at Sax ‘n Art Club, the jazz venue founded by artist Tran Manh Tuan, in An Khanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Each year, Berklee allocates approximately US$110 million in scholarships, offered at varying levels depending on the region, country, and individual student merit. Applicants may be awarded scholarships ranging from an average of US$20,000 to US$45,000. Students interested in applying for the undergraduate intake in January 2026 are encouraged to register in advance at www.berklee.edu/apply.

Berklee College of Music

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh