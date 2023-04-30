Urgent solutions implemented to reduce expressway congestion in Binh Thuan

On April 30, the Department of Public Security of the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan carried out urgent solutions for easing congestion at Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressway intersection point.

The provincial Police previously submitted an urgent document to the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Thuan Province proposing measures to tackle the worsening traffic congestion at the intersection point on the branch road connecting Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressway and National Highway 1A at the point Km1717+593.

The Dau Giay – Phan Thiet Expressway opened to traffic on April 29 reducing the travel time from HCMC to Phan Thiet City by two hours 30 minutes. In the early afternoon, the number of vehicles on this route sharply increased, leading to severe congestion.

The Police Department coordinated with the Department of Transport of Binh Thuan Province to ask the Project Management Board to temporarily remove road dividers giving more space for vehicles, and assign forces to regulate traffic.

Cars, coaches for groups under 30 passengers, and trucks under 3.5 tons are allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 90km/h on National Highway 1A passing through the intersection point and the road leading to the expressway. Traffic lights have not been installed at the intersection point yet, therefore traffic accidents and congestion easily occur.

The police force suggested that the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee assign the Transportation Safety Board of Binh Thuan Province to promptly coordinate with relevant departments to install 60 km/h speed limit road signs, traffic lights, and speed humps on the route; renovate the branch road connecting Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressway and national highway 1A at the point Km01+636-Km01+800 to reduce conflicts between vehicles; and then expand the road and build an overpass crossing the National Highway 1A in the coming time.

In the afternoon of April 30, vehicles traveled smoothly at the intersection point and the road leading to Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressway in Ham Kiem Commune, Ham Thuan Nam District.

More than ten police officers are on duty to regulate traffic flow and prevent prolonged congestion at the intersection point.

Thousands of tourists from HCMC and the southern provinces continued to flock to the key tourist areas of Binh Thuan province to enjoy national holidays.