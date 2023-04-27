Many items of Phan Thiet-Dau Giay expressway incomplete before inauguration

An interdisciplinary inspection team from the Department for Roads of Vietnam, the Traffic Police Department and the Departments of Transport of Binh Thuan and Dong Nai has inspected Dau Giay - Phan Thiet expressway before its inauguration.

According to the Department for Roads of Vietnam, the Dau Giay - Phan Thiet expressway project is expected to be inaugurated and open to traffic on April 29; however, many unfinished items were reported through the inspection on April 26.

Particularly, four out of seven intersections connecting with the National Highway No.1, the National Highway No.56, the National Highway No.55, the Provincial Road 725 and the Provincial Road 720 have not been built while it is just a few days left before the expressway's inauguration.

Besides, approach roads to 14 bridges through Binh Thuan Province and 21 bridges through the province of Dong Nai have not been built. Similarly, bridge railings, protective barriers and height restriction signs have not been installed.

The systems of road surface marking and reflective traffic signs on the main route have not been installed yet.

Currently, workers are paving the asphalt road surface of the expressway.

After the inspection process, relevant sides made a proposal of adjusting the traffic speed on the Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressway from 120 kilometers to 100 kilometers per hour and the maximum speed limit for vehicles being 80 kilometers an hour at some sections to ensure traffic safety

In order to ensure traffic on the Dau Giay - Phan Thiet expressway on the opening day, the inspection team suggested the Thang Long Project Management Board to repair the above-mentioned shortcomings in advance of April 28.

The Thang Long Project Management Board is assigned to collaborate with the management and operation unit of Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh and Dau Giay expressway to ensure smooth traffic and safety at intersections and toll stations and regulate vehicles through the expressway as soon as the inauguration ceremony closes.

As planned, on the morning of April 29, the Ministry of Transport will hold a ceremony to inaugurate the Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressway; right after the ceremony, vehicles will be allowed to travel through the expressway.