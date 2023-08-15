Urban household solid waste collection rate hit 96 percent after decade

The proportion of urban household solid waste collection nationwide grew from 84 percent in 2012 to 96 percent in 2022, heard an August 14 workshop reviewing a decade of implementing the 11th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW.

The function was held by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) in Ho Chi Minh City to collect the southern region’s feedback on the implementation of the document, dated June 3, 2013, concerning proactive climate change response, enhanced resource management, and environmental protection.

Deputy Minister Vo Tuan Nhan noted the ten years saw increasing attention paid on these activities, with the Party issuing six more relevant resolutions considering the environment a condition, foundation, and prerequisite for sustainable socio-economic development.

As reported, the damage caused by natural disasters in the 2018-2022 period decreased by 18 percent in terms of casualties and 34 percent in material damage compared to these of 2013-2017.

Between 2012 and 2022, the proportion of solid household waste that had to be buried declined from 90 percent to 65 percent, while the rate of industrial zones equipped with wastewater treatment systems rose to 91 percent from 60 percent. Also by 2022, 92.5 percent of rural households nationwide had access to sanitary water, a 12 percent increase.

Regarding further conduction of the resolution in the near future, Deputy Director of the HCM City Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Thi Thanh My suggested introducing financial mechanisms to encourage the participation of businesses, organizations, and individuals in climate change response and environmental protection activities.

Deputy Director of the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Department of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Son Hai recommended that the management of overflow rainwater facing investment projects that involve land use changes like those on infrastructure, transport, and urban development should be the foremost issue to be considered and quickly legislated.