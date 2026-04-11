Upcoming holiday schedule remains unchanged, without 9-day extension

The upcoming Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, Reunification Day and May Day holidays will follow the existing schedule without any extension into a nine-day break.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on the afternoon of April 10 that there is no proposal at present to rearrange working days to extend the upcoming holiday period into nine consecutive days.

In an official dispatch sent to ministries, government agencies and provincial authorities, the ministry stated that the holiday schedule will continue to follow the 2019 Labor Code, with no changes or additional proposals to extend the break.

The ministry emphasized that there is currently no policy to adjust working days to create a longer consecutive holiday, and agencies are instructed to strictly follow the existing regulations.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

Previously, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour conducted a survey among more than 70,000 workers, in which 62 percent respondents expressed support for a rearrangement of working days to create a nine-day continuous break. However, this proposal has not been adopted.

Under the official schedule, public employees will have a three-day break for Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day from April 25 to April 27, followed by two working days on April 28 and April 29. For the April 30 and May 1 holidays, workers will have a four-day break from April 30 to May 3, including weekends.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong