HCMC Military Command assigns mission to martyrs’ remains recovery force

The Ho Chi Minh City Military Command has assigned personnel and outlined responsibilities for a specialized force tasked with searching for and recovering the remains of fallen soldiers.

On the afternoon of June 9, the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command held a conference to announce personnel appointments and assign duties to the force participating in the “500 Days and Nights Campaign to Intensify the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains.”

At the event, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Dong Thanh Tuan, Deputy Chief of the Political Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, announced decisions issued by Military Region 7 and the city’s Military Command regarding the appointment and deployment of officers and soldiers to the recovery force.

Officers and soldiers assigned to the force responsible for searching for and recovering martyrs’ remains. (Photo: Huu Tan)

The unit consists of 37 personnel, including six officers in leadership positions, ten professional servicemen and 21 soldiers from various units under the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command.

Lieutenant Colonel Le Ngoc Ha was appointed the team leader, Lieutenant Colonel Ly Minh Van holds the political commissar, and Major Duong Hien Tung serves as the deputy team leader.

Assigning the mission to the force, Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, emphasized that the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains carries profound political, social and humanitarian significance. The work reflects the nation’s gratitude and responsibility toward heroes who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and national defense, while also helping fulfill the wishes of martyrs’ families and upholding Vietnam’s traditions of remembrance and gratitude.

Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command (center) presents appointment and assignment decisions to six officers selected to join the force responsible for searching for and recovering martyrs’ remains. (Photo: Huu Tan)

Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan commended the sense of responsibility demonstrated by the selected officers and soldiers. He urged the force to uphold solidarity, professionalism and determination while coordinating closely with relevant agencies and local authorities in gathering and verifying information, conducting field surveys, and ensuring that search and recovery operations are carried out in a systematic, scientific and effective manner.

He stressed that every member of the force must recognize the mission as a particularly important political task, as well as a great honor in paying tribute to previous generations who sacrificed for the nation. He also called on units under the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command to provide adequate personnel, equipment, logistical support and policy benefits to enable the force to successfully fulfill its responsibilities.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong