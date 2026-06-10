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14th National Women’s Congress to convene June 17–18 in Hanoi

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The 14th National Women’s Congress will convene June 17–18 in Hanoi with nearly 1,000 delegates and guests, introducing digital tools like a mini app, AI check-in, and facial recognition to streamline participation.

On June 9 in Hanoi, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women's Union held a press conference to announce information about the 14th National Women's Congress for the 2026-2031 term.

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At the press brief about the 14th National Women's Congress for the 2026-2031 term (Photo: Minh Anh)

The congress will take place from June 17 to 18 at the National Convention Center in Hanoi and is expected to bring together 793 official delegates and 200 invited guests.

A notable feature of this year's congress is the application of digital technology in organizational and administrative activities. Delegates will use a dedicated Congress mini app integrated into the Vietnam Women application to access documents, programs, schedules, seating arrangements, and other relevant information.

The delegate database has also been standardized and integrated into the platform, enabling automated attendance tracking through facial recognition technology and the generation of real-time reports. In addition, logistics operations will be supported by an AI-powered check-in system, helping streamline delegate registration and reception procedures.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan

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14th National Women’s Congress application of digital technology Congress mini app Vietnam Women

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