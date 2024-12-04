UOB to support Vietnamese businesses to join global supply chain

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Phan Van Mai had a meeting with the leadership of Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB) on the evening of December 3.

At the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) and UOB Vietnam (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the meeting, the city’s Chairman hoped to attract investors from Singapore or through UOB to Ho Chi Minh City. This meeting aims to concretize the cooperation between UOB and the southern metropolis, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City, following the working session between the municipal People's Committee and UOB, as well as the UOB Gateway to ASEAN event in September.

He affirmed that Vietnam in general, Ho Chi Minh City, and the Southeast region in particular always welcome investors from Singapore, particularly those in the fields of technology and finance.

The municipal authorities’ leader expressed his joy at the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) and UOB Vietnam, which aims to strengthen their commitment to promoting business cooperation and creating favorable conditions for foreign direct investment (FDI) into the city and the Southeast region. In the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City will organize biannual dialogue forums to allow both parties to meet regularly, exchange information, and address issues related to cooperation and investment.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) and UOB Vietnam also aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between ITPC and UOB Vietnam to attract high-quality FDI, particularly in key sectors such as high technology, green growth, sustainable development, infrastructure, digital transformation, and healthcare, and support Vietnamese businesses in integrating into the global supply chain.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Phan Van Mai (C) speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Victor Ngo, CEO of UOB Vietnam, said that Vietnam is becoming one of the most attractive destinations for foreign investment, especially Ho Chi Minh City, playing a key role as a dynamic economic center. Additionally, UOB's 2024 Business Outlook study revealed that nearly 90 percent of Vietnamese companies are expected to expand their investments internationally, particularly in ASEAN.

Thanks to the extensive regional network and deep expertise in facilitating cross-border investments, UOB could help companies globally and regionally seize growth opportunities in Vietnam and support Vietnamese businesses in expanding internationally. Specifically, UOB Vietnam will assist Vietnamese companies in integrating into the supply chains of FDI companies that are clients and partners of UOB. Whether investing in Vietnam or expanding from Vietnam to other countries, enterprises can access and benefit from UOB's comprehensive financial solutions. Additionally, they can leverage the bank's regional network to connect with government agencies, trade associations, and professional service providers across ASEAN.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh