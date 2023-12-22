Unsafe vehicles strictly prohibited from transporting students

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh yesterday released Directive No.31/CT-TTg about ensuring more traffic safety and security for students in the new situation.

The Prime Minister asked that unsafe vehicles are forbidden from transporting students



The Directive reports that since the beginning of this year, there have been nearly 900 traffic accidents related to students from 6 to 18 years old, killing 490 victims and injuring 827 people. This has called for stricter implementation of fundamental measures to minimize student-related traffic accidents and form a practice of voluntary complying with traffic laws among students.

The Prime Minister, therefore, asked that all ministries and state agencies, localities have to consider traffic safety and security for students their utmost important task. This is both an urgent and long-term task to be strictly and persistently done not only to protect those young people but to have a future generation of citizens with keen traffic awareness as well.

The Chairmen of the People’s Committees at all levels are responsible for fulfilling this task in the area of their charge. They must take full blame if the traffic status related to students here is uncontrollable due to a lack of sensible management and regular inspection or monitoring.

The Prime Minister also requested cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Public Security to develop a rule set of civilized traffic practices, including observing traffic laws, proper behaviors when participating in traffic or witnessing traffic accidents and congestion, proper behaviors when on public transport means.

All educational institutes are then asked to strictly obey these rules, along with necessary propaganda campaigns and monitoring to form sustainable civilized traffic habits among the young, which will in turn positively affect other members in their family.

The Public Security Ministry is required to help the education sector to train students about traffic laws and traffic security. Parents should also be trained in the same matter so that they can follow the laws when picking up or dropping off students. Parents, teachers, and other school staff members should sign a commitment to observing traffic laws.

Businesses and organizations are mobilized to gift standardized helmets to students.

Finally, the Public Security Ministry must tighten their patrols to timely detect and handle traffic law offenses, especially those with a risk of causing accidents to students. Regarding cases of students violating traffic laws, related schools should receive a notice so that they can deliver proper punishments to their learners. Parents breaking traffic laws when picking up or dropping off their children at school must be strictly handled.

An accident related to students must be urgently investigated and processed in compliance with applicable laws. People giving their vehicles to those not eligible to use those transport means must be severely punished.

More importantly, under no circumstances are unsafe vehicles allowed to transport students to and fro schools.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Huong Vuong