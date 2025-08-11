University of Oxford appoints OUCRU experts to professorial positions

Three scientists from the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) in Vietnam have recently been awarded professorships by University of Oxford.

The Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) in Vietnam announced yesterday that three senior researchers have been conferred the title of professor by the University of Oxford (UK), namely Professor Le Van Tan, Professor C. Louise Thwaites, and Professor Timothy Walker.

Among the three newly appointed professors, Professor Le Van Tan currently serves as the Head of the Emerging Infectious Diseases Research Group at OUCRU Vietnam. He is a leading expert in combating infectious diseases such as Covid-19, monkeypox, H5N1 influenza, and hand-foot-mouth disease.

He is also recognized for his efforts in building sustainable research capacity in Southeast Asia. This initiative aids Vietnam and neighboring countries in proactively addressing challenges posed by infectious diseases.

According to Professor Le Van Tan, science necessitates a spirit of teamwork. Therefore, he is immensely grateful for the contributions and support from the emerging infectious disease research team, OUCRU, the University of Oxford, the Ho Chi Minh City Tropical Diseases Hospital, collaborators, and various donors.

Meanwhile, Professor C. Louise Thwaites is an expert in the field of experimental intensive care. Her research has significantly transformed the care of critically ill patients in resource-limited countries. Currently, Professor C. Louise Thwaites is leading a research project that utilizes artificial intelligence to enhance the study and treatment of pneumonia.

Professor Timothy Walker is currently a clinical researcher with the tuberculosis research group at OUCRU Vietnam. His research integrates genetic data, pharmacology, and public health to gain a deeper understanding of drug-resistant tuberculosis. This work aims to develop more accurate diagnostic and treatment solutions, thereby maintaining effective global tuberculosis control.

Established in 1991, the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit in Vietnam is headquartered at the Tropical Diseases Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. The unit conducts research on issues related to infectious diseases to enhance the health of the population.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Anh Quan