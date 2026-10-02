UNESCO Heritage Site hosts World Cultural Festival in Hanoi

The second World Cultural Festival officially opened on Wednesday evening at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, a UNESCO World Heritage site, bringing together artists and cultural representatives.

The four-day event, running from Oct. 1 to 4 under the theme “Converging Heritage, Shaping the Future,” was jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Hanoi People’s Committee. It has brought together artists and cultural representatives from 50 countries and international organizations in a celebration of global cultural diversity.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra and delegates attend the opening of the second World Cultural Festival in Hanoi. Photo: Quang Phuc

The festival also marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to UNESCO.

Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center, emphasized that the vitality of heritage lies in its ability to be carried forward and connected to people today. He highly commended Vietnam's efforts to link heritage with contemporary life.

Lazare Eloundou Assomo said that the theme, “Heritage Convergence, Future Creation,” reflects UNESCO’s belief that cultural diversity is a wellspring of creativity, dialogue, and mutual understanding among peoples.

During the opening night, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long featured 3D mapping projections and performances combining Hue Royal Court Music, Quan ho Bac Ninh folk singing, and the song "Dat Phuong Nam" (Land of the South) with acts from art troupes representing China, Laos, Peru, Pakistan, and South Korea.

Delegates perform the opening ceremony for the second World Cultural Festival in Hanoi. Photo: Quang Phuc

The festival's opening art performance. Photo: Quang Phuc

The festival's opening art performance. Photo: Quang Phuc

The program later transitioned to contemporary genres such as Rap, Hip-hop, and EDM, creating a fusion of traditional elements and modern music.

In the coming days, the festival will continue with a series of activities, including the "Concert of Five Continents," the "Colors of Five Continents" street parade on the pedestrian streets, and experiential programs at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism.

The festival features the participation of 50 countries and international organizations, comprising 45 cultural zones, 35 culinary stalls, film screenings from 18 countries, and 19 international art troupes with 220 artists from five continents.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan