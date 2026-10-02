Culture/art

UNESCO Heritage Site hosts World Cultural Festival in Hanoi

SGGP

The second World Cultural Festival officially opened on Wednesday evening at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, a UNESCO World Heritage site, bringing together artists and cultural representatives.

The four-day event, running from Oct. 1 to 4 under the theme “Converging Heritage, Shaping the Future,” was jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Hanoi People’s Committee. It has brought together artists and cultural representatives from 50 countries and international organizations in a celebration of global cultural diversity.

tra.jpg
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra and delegates attend the opening of the second World Cultural Festival in Hanoi. Photo: Quang Phuc

The festival also marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to UNESCO.

Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center, emphasized that the vitality of heritage lies in its ability to be carried forward and connected to people today. He highly commended Vietnam's efforts to link heritage with contemporary life.

Lazare Eloundou Assomo said that the theme, “Heritage Convergence, Future Creation,” reflects UNESCO’s belief that cultural diversity is a wellspring of creativity, dialogue, and mutual understanding among peoples.

During the opening night, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long featured 3D mapping projections and performances combining Hue Royal Court Music, Quan ho Bac Ninh folk singing, and the song "Dat Phuong Nam" (Land of the South) with acts from art troupes representing China, Laos, Peru, Pakistan, and South Korea.

1223d0aa-e707-44fb-a0fa-fdf7ae4f862d-6344-2966.jpg
Delegates perform the opening ceremony for the second World Cultural Festival in Hanoi. Photo: Quang Phuc
072a9578-1d7e-41e9-b0ef-cd272899e286-4464-202.jpg
The festival's opening art performance. Photo: Quang Phuc
ef745b3a-2242-406f-8f67-8d4766fb79dc-4597-2449.jpg
The festival's opening art performance. Photo: Quang Phuc

The program later transitioned to contemporary genres such as Rap, Hip-hop, and EDM, creating a fusion of traditional elements and modern music.

In the coming days, the festival will continue with a series of activities, including the "Concert of Five Continents," the "Colors of Five Continents" street parade on the pedestrian streets, and experiential programs at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism.

The festival features the participation of 50 countries and international organizations, comprising 45 cultural zones, 35 culinary stalls, film screenings from 18 countries, and 19 international art troupes with 220 artists from five continents.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to UNESCO the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long the second World Cultural Festival UNESCO World Heritage site

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn