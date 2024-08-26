Two Vietnamese airports nominated in world's top 100

The international air transport rating organization, based in London, Skytrax has just announced the ranking of the world's airports for 2024.

At Noi Bai International Airport

Accordingly, the Noi Bai International Airport and Da Nang International Airport were nominated on the list of the World’s Top 100 Airports 2024.

The ranking of Skytrax was based on opinions and comments of millions of customers from over 100 countries, comprising numerous criteria on service quality at international terminals together with convenience, comfort, language ability, staff service attitude and so on.

The international airports of Noi Bai and Da Nang were well-ranked thanks to actively improving infrastructure, adding a series of utilities, improving service quality, training and developing staff and so on meeting global standards of the aviation industry.

Begun in 1999, the World Airport Awards has been considered as a quality benchmark for airports worldwide, assessing customer services and facilities at more than 500 airports.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong