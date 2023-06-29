Two killed under landslide debris in Da Lat City

At noon on June 29, the bodies of two victims in a deadly landslide in Da Lat City were pulled out from the debris.

Accordingly, the victims were identified as Nguyen Thi Hong V., born in 1978 and Pham K., born in 1976 residing in Hoa Tri Commune, Phu Hoa District, Phu Yen Province. They were both workers on a construction project nearby.

By 12:30 p.m. on the same day, the first victim’s body Nguyen Thi Hong V. was taken out of the landslide area.

Previously, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province Tran Van Hiep was at the site to direct the relevant forces to promptly rescue the victims and investigate the incident's reason and strictly handle the violations in accordance with the legal regulations.

Earlier, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper informed that a steep slope with a height of approximately 30 meters and a length of 20 meters at Hoang Hoa Tham Alley in Ward 10, Da Lat City collapsed suddenly, burying some works nearby.

The landslide buried two people inside a temporary house and some injured ones were taken to hospital.

In recent days, torrential rains have poured down in Da Lat City causing landslides in various areas and the localities are making damage statistics after the landslide.