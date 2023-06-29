Tragic landslide occurs in Da Lat City

According to the source of SGGP Newspaper, the landslide incident buried two individuals inside a temporary house.

Initial information shows that in the early hours of June 29 at around 2 a.m., a steep slope approximately 30m high and 20m long, located at Hoang Hoa Tham Alley in Ward 10, Da Lat City, collapsed suddenly, resulting in the burial of a house and many people.

Upon receiving the information, right from early morning, Lam Dong Province’s authorities promptly mobilized dozens of officials and soldiers to collaborate with on-site forces in organizing the search for the victims who are believed to be buried beneath the debris.

Some people were rescued by the authorities and taken to the hospital with injuries.

The landslide incident has also caused damage to many nearby structures.

Currently, the city of Da Lat is conducting a review of landslide-prone areas with the urgency of relocating households at risk of safety hazards in the region.

It is known that this area has significant variations in topography, and construction projects often feature multiple levels of basements or require the construction of high slopes to reinforce the terrain.

SGGP Newspaper will continue to update readers about this serious landslide incident.