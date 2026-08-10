Two Ho Chi Minh City wards record health checkup rates below 5 percent

Nearly 2 million residents in Ho Chi Minh City have received health checkups and had electronic health records created, but coverage varies significantly, with two wards still below 5 percent.

As of 2 p.m. on August 10, Ho Chi Minh City had provided health checkups and created electronic health records for 1,996,410 residents, equivalent to 15 percent of the target under the city’s universal health checkup program, according to the municipal Department of Health.

The program has gained significant momentum in recent weeks. From about 30,000–40,000 people examined per week during the initial phase, the number rose to 300,000–400,000 per week over the past three weeks.

The five localities with the highest numbers of residents receiving health checkups during the week were Dong Thanh Commune with 9,906 people, Long Hai Commune with 9,116, Tan Thoi Hiep Ward with 9,048, Dong Hoa Ward with 8,306 and Minh Phung Ward with 7,356.

Doctors from Cho Ray Hospital provide health checkups for residents of An Dong Ward. (Photo: Nguyen Quyen)

As of 2 p.m. on August 10, six wards, communes and special zones had recorded health checkup coverage of more than 40 percent. Phuoc Thang Ward ranked first at 63.83 percent, followed by An Nhon Tay Commune (52.77 percent), Con Dao Special Zone (52.36 percent), Thanh An Commune (48.12 percent), Xuan Thoi Son Commune (41.04 percent), and Long Hai Commune (40.11 percent).

However, two wards had coverage rates below 5 percent. Ben Thanh Ward recorded the lowest rate at 3.34 percent, followed by Ban Co Ward at 4.86 percent.

The municipal Department of Health asked localities with low coverage rates to continue reviewing lists of residents who have not yet received checkups, step up communication and outreach efforts, arrange convenient times and locations for examinations, and organize after-hours checkups when necessary. They were also urged to closely coordinate with designated healthcare facilities to accelerate implementation.

Doctors at Children’s Hospital 2 provide health checkup for a child.

Localities that have achieved high coverage rates should continue identifying population groups that have not yet accessed the program, particularly older people, people with disabilities, those with mobility difficulties and other specific population groups, to gradually expand coverage and ensure no residents are left behind.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong