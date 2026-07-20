Ho Chi Minh City is entering the peak phase of its 150-day campaign to accelerate the implementation of the 2026 Universal Health Checkup Program.

Wards, communes, and special zones have proactively set up centralized health screening sites while deploying mobile medical teams to neighborhoods and households to conduct health screenings, provide medical examinations, and establish electronic health records for residents.

Ho Chi Minh City accelerates Universal Health Checkup Program. (Photo: SGGP)

Early on July 17, at Tan Huong Market in Phu Tho Hoa Ward, more than 60 traders lined up for health checkups and electronic health record updates to support their long-term health monitoring and management. Many traders said their work schedules, from early morning until late evening, made it difficult to arrange time for medical examinations. They expressed appreciation and reassurance when doctors came directly to the market to provide checkups and health consultations.

Dr. Luong Quoc Tuan, Director of the Phu Tho Hoa Ward Health Station, said organizing health screening sites at marketplaces makes it more convenient for residents to access healthcare services while enabling the early detection of diseases.

In Hoa Hung Ward, medical staff from the ward health station recently conducted health checkups for children under six at Hoa Binh Kindergarten to assess their physical development and nutritional status, while also providing consultations for parents.

In addition, Trieu Thi Trinh Primary School served as a health screening site for residents from quarters 4, 5, 6, and 8, where they received general health examinations, laboratory tests, basic health assessments, and updates to their electronic health records.

Meanwhile, in Thu Duc Ward, more than 700 students from the Ho Chi Minh City Banking University received health checkups through a collaboration between the ward health station and Thu Duc Regional General Hospital.

In Nha Be Commune, in addition to providing health checkups at the commune health station and local medical facilities, the commune health station has established mobile medical teams that visit homes to examine, care for, and update the electronic health records of people with disabilities, vulnerable groups, and older adults who are unable to travel to healthcare facilities.

Meeting the target before December 15

Associate Professor, Dr. Nguyen Anh Dung, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, said that 480 healthcare facilities across the city, including public and private hospitals, hospitals operated by ministries and central agencies, health stations, and general clinics, along with more than 10,000 healthcare professionals, have so far registered to participate in the Universal Health Checkup Program.

The municipal Department of Health has also connected the city's entire healthcare system with all 168 wards, communes, and special zones, working alongside each locality throughout the campaign to ensure residents have the most convenient access to healthcare services.

The health sector aims to accelerate the implementation of the universal health checkup campaign during its peak phase in August, expand the program to businesses and schools in September, and complete a citywide review in October. The program is expected to achieve the target of providing health checkups for 100 percent of Ho Chi Minh City residents by December 15, Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Anh Dung said.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the Universal Health Checkup Program aims to ensure that all city residents receive a health checkup in 2026.

The city's health sector has pledged to mobilize all available resources, adopt innovative implementation approaches, accelerate digital transformation, and strengthen coordination with departments, agencies, and local authorities to effectively carry out the program. These efforts are expected to lay the foundation for a universal health management system and usher in a new stage of development for the city's healthcare sector.

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By Thanh An - Translated by Kim Khanh