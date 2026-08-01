Medical experts share evidence-based medicine advances at scientific conference

Leading Vietnamese and international medical experts gathered in Da Nang on August 1 for the 2026 International, Multi-Hospital Scientific Conference.

The international conference under the theme “Evidence-Based Medicine with Multidimensional Approaches” runs on August 1 and August 2, bringing together leading scientists, physicians and healthcare professionals from Vietnam, along with international speakers from Thailand, Taiwan (China), Japan and China, to discuss research findings, clinical experience and emerging trends in evidence-based medicine.

Delegates attend the 2026 International Multi-Hospital Scientific Conference in Da Nang. Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh

The two-day event includes nearly 200 lectures, scientific reports, satellite symposia, expert panel discussions and a competition recognizing outstanding young presenters. Sessions focus on specialties such as surgery, internal medicine, cardiology, neurology, oncology, organ transplantation, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging, nursing, clinical nutrition and AI applications in healthcare.

Overview of the conference

A highlight of the conference is the live broadcast of surgeries and interventional procedures from operating rooms and catheterization laboratories, showcasing advanced techniques such as Da Vinci robotic urologic surgery, CORI robotic knee replacement, endoscopic spinal surgery, congenital heart interventions and complex coronary artery procedures.

Le Duc Nhan, Director of Da Nang Hospital, speaks at the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh

Le Duc Nhan, Director of Da Nang Hospital, said that this year's conference marks a milestone as it is being held on an international scale for the first time.

Beyond its scientific presentations, the forum provides an important platform for healthcare professionals to connect and share practical experience, ultimately helping improve the quality of patient care, he said.

The Da Nang City People's Committee presents a certificate of merit to Dr. Tsai Chien-Sung. Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh

On the occasion, the Da Nang City People's Committee presented a certificate of merit to Dr. Tsai Chien-Sung, former director of Tri-Service General Hospital in Taiwan (China), in recognition of his contributions to medical cooperation and professional development.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong