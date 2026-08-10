Health

Ho Chi Minh City records more than 1,100 dengue cases in one week

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City recorded 1,130 dengue fever cases over the past week, up 20.8 percent from the average of the previous four weeks, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) on August 10.

The city has recorded 24,651 cases since the beginning of 2026.

The localities with the highest dengue incidence rates, exceeding 100 cases per 100,000 residents, were An Nhon Tay Ward, Chanh Phu Hoa Ward and Minh Thanh Commune.

Dengue cases in the city are showing a clear upward trend, with infections concentrated in densely populated areas undergoing rapid urbanization. These areas have numerous construction sites, rental housing facilities, production and business establishments, and potential mosquito-breeding sites where stagnant water can accumulate.

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The rise in cases is attributed to the rainy season, when favorable temperature and humidity conditions, combined with the accumulation of stagnant water, create ideal breeding conditions for Aedes mosquitoes.

Rapid urbanization, high population density, frequent population movement, and the persistence of high-risk sites are among the factors that increase the potential for dengue transmission in the community.

Health authorities warn that dengue cases are likely to remain elevated or continue rising through November and December, when the disease is expected to reach its seasonal peak.

According to a report by the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City, the Southern region recorded 53,428 dengue cases through the end of July, up 38.9 percent from 38,474 cases during the same period in 2025.

Cases have been rising in several localities, particularly Dong Nai, Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh. Nine dengue-related deaths have been reported, seven of them involving people aged over 15, accounting for 77.8 percent of the total.

By Thanh An — Translated by Huyen Huong

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dengue fever cases Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City Ho Chi Minh City

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