Health Ministry issues urgent advisory as Covid-19, seasonal flu cases surge

The Ministry of Health issued a press release on July 28 outlining prevention measures against Covid-19 and seasonal influenza, warning of a heightened risk of respiratory disease transmission across the country.

Doctors collect samples from Covid-19 patients. (Photo: SGGP)

Data from the national infectious disease surveillance system and reports from major hospitals, including the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, indicate a rising trend in Covid-19 consultations and admissions in recent weeks. However, health officials emphasized that there has been no unusual spike in severe cases or fatalities related to the virus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the NB.1.8.1 variant, an Omicron sub-lineage, remained the dominant circulating strain globally and across the Western Pacific region through late June 2026. Current evidence suggests the variant neither causes more severe illness nor significantly diminishes the effectiveness of existing public health protocols.

The spike coincides with Vietnam’s peak summer travel season. Increased domestic mobility, holiday gatherings, and crowded public events, combined with hot, humid weather that drives people indoors into poorly ventilated, air-conditioned spaces, have created fertile ground for the spread of airborne pathogens. Both Covid-19 and seasonal flu transmit primarily through respiratory droplets, with high-risk settings including mass transport, schools, medical facilities, and popular tourist destinations.

Covid-19 can be particularly dangerous for people with underlying health conditions. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Health noted that neither SARS-CoV-2 nor circulating influenza strains show evidence of abnormal changes in virulence. The vast majority of patients exhibit mild symptoms and recover with standard treatment. Nevertheless, the risk of severe complications remains elevated for vulnerable populations, including the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with compromised immune systems or underlying conditions such as cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, and diabetes.

The Ministry said it is actively collaborating with local authorities, medical facilities, and specialized research institutes to closely monitor epidemiological trends, hospital admissions, severe cases, and circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants to continually assess risks and deploy targeted response measures.

To proactively safeguard personal, family, and public health, the Ministry of Health advises the public to wear face masks properly when visiting medical facilities, using public transport, or spending time in crowded, enclosed, and poorly ventilated environments.

The Ministry of Health has directed localities to step up surveillance of Covid-19 and seasonal influenza.

Health officials emphasized that both Covid-19 and seasonal influenza are endemic infectious diseases whose case numbers naturally fluctuate in cycles and with changing weather conditions. While the public is urged to remain vigilant rather than complacent, officials stressed there is no cause for panic. Adopting simple, effective preventive measures and seeking medical evaluation at the onset of unusual symptoms will help protect individuals, their families, and the wider community.

Meanwhile, local transmission is gathering speed in the capital. The Hanoi Center for Disease Control reported 185 Covid-19 cases across 76 wards and communes over the past week, nearly doubling the previous week's tally. This marks the third consecutive week of rising infections in Hanoi, bringing the city's total cases since the beginning of the year to 588. No fatalities have been recorded to date.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Kim Khanh