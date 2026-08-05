Health

Ho Chi Minh City directs action to secure social and health insurance coverage

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued a directive to strengthen the implementation of social security and health insurance policies for groups whose contributions are fully or partially funded by the state budget.

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Ho Chi Minh City Social Security staff processing applications for citizens

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, reviewing and listing participants in state-subsidized social insurance and health insurance programs has received significant attention recently, helping safeguard social welfare rights for residents.

However, several localities have yet to fully compile lists or ensure sufficient funding for certain groups, directly impacting the rights of beneficiaries.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned all people's committees of communes, wards, and special administrative zones to review and compile statistics on the actual number of part-time workers operating in each hamlet, village, and residential area.

They are instructed to prepare budget estimates to cover these policies and submit them to the Department of Finance for aggregation.

The Department of Finance will lead and coordinate with the Department of Home Affairs and relevant agencies to advise the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on supplementing the 2026 budget estimates and allocating a stable annual budget for the Commune level to ensure timely insurance contributions for these workers.

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command will coordinate with local people's committees in communes, wards, and special administrative zones to review, prepare, and transfer social and health insurance rosters for permanent militia forces to the Social Security agency for management.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police Department has been tasked with directing police forces in communes to advise local people's committees on reviewing, compiling, and transferring lists of participants in voluntary social insurance and health insurance for local security and order protection forces, ensuring all eligible individuals receive full and prompt coverage.

Ho Chi Minh City Social Security is responsible for proactively coordinating with relevant agencies to guide, urge, and monitor implementation, while promptly reporting any arising difficulties to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for direction.

If delays or omissions cause participants to lose their rights, the agency at fault must reimburse all medical examination and treatment costs in line with health insurance regulations.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan

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health insurance coverage state-subsidized social insurance social welfare rights part-time workers

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