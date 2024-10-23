Two draft laws to be discussed at NA’s eighth session on Oct. 23

National Assembly deputies will continue discussing several important issues at the ongoing eighth session of the 15th parliament on October 23, including the draft juvenile justice law and the draft cultural heritage law.

At the ongoing eighth session of the 15th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

In the morning, they are set to hear a proposal and a verification report on the adjustment of the national land use planning for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050.

The parliament will review the explanatory report, gather feedback, and make revisions to the draft juvenile justice law and discuss it.

Meanwhile, a proposal and a verification report on the policy for additional state investment in the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade will be tabled in the afternoon session.

Law-makers will also hear a report on the explanation of and adjustment to the draft cultural heritage law (revised) and discuss it.

Vietnamplus