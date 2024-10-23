Two draft laws to be discussed at NA’s eighth session on Oct. 23

In the morning, they are set to hear a proposal and a verification report on the adjustment of the national land use planning for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050.
The parliament will review the explanatory report, gather feedback, and make revisions to the draft juvenile justice law and discuss it.
Meanwhile, a proposal and a verification report on the policy for additional state investment in the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade will be tabled in the afternoon session.
Law-makers will also hear a report on the explanation of and adjustment to the draft cultural heritage law (revised) and discuss it.