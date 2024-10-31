Tunneling package done for part of Khe Net Pass railway project

Tunneling package XL-01, a part of the Khe Net Pass Railway Rehabilitation Project was officially done on October 30, two months ahead of schedule.

As for the package XL-01 of the Khe Net Pass Railway Rehabilitation Project, a part of Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City railway line, the joint venture of Ilsung Company (the Republic of Korea) - Deo Ca Group has implemented construction for two railway tunnels with a total length of 935 meters within 23 months. Of which, Tunnel No. 1 is 580 meters long and Tunnel No. 2 is 355 meters long.

The done tunneling package, XL-01, is for the construction of Tunnel No. 1.

The contractor has mobilized 230 engineers, workers, machine operators and more than 35 specialized machines and equipment on the construction site.

This project is located at Huong Hoa Commune, Tuyen Hoa District, the Central province of Quang Binh.

Construction output reached VND120 billion (US$4.7 million), exceeding the set progress by nine percent.

During the construction progress of the Khe Net Pass Railway Rehabilitation Project, the New Austrian Tunnel Method (NATM) technology was applied, which Deo Ca Group has been ever using for many road tunnel projects.

After completion, the project will not only contribute to reducing traffic congestion and improving the capacity of transporting goods and passengers but also create momentum for regional socio-economic development, helping to strengthen the connection between regions and actively contributing to the national transport network.

