Tuition-free public education: A vital investment in human capital

By removing financial constraints, tuition-free public education empowers individuals to pursue higher learning and specialized skills, ultimately enhancing the quality of the nation's human resources.

Students of Vo Thi Sau Primary School in Go Vap District of Ho Chi Minh City during a class hour

The Politburo has announced a nationwide policy to eliminate tuition fees for all students from preschool through high school, effective in the 2025-2026 academic year. This decision has garnered widespread support and enthusiasm from the teaching community, and will bring great relief to families with school-age children.

Following the Politburo's decision to exempt tuition fees for students at all levels, social media was flooded with supportive and emotional responses, with many considering it a significant milestone—especially as the education sector completes the initial phase of implementing the 2018 General Education Program.

Teacher Vu Thi Thu Huong from Minh Quang High School in Hanoi’s Ba Vi District noted that while students in mountainous, remote, and isolated areas currently pay lower tuition fees than those in urban centers, economic hardships in these regions make the exemption particularly meaningful. She emphasized that for many families, this policy is a major relief, helping to ease financial burdens and improve access to education.

Principal Nguyen Ba Thang of Nam Phuong Tien A Secondary School in Chuong My District, Hanoi, stated that the Politburo's decision to waive tuition fees for students across all educational levels represents a compassionate social security initiative that enhances the quality of education. In reality, numerous educators and school administrators find it necessary to utilize their personal Facebook accounts to rally support from benefactors for covering tuition fees and health insurance costs for students facing financial hardships. Consequently, the teaching staff remains hopeful that the nation will secure sufficient resources to eliminate tuition fees for all students, ensuring that their educational journeys are not interrupted.

Principal Ta Hai Tung of the School of Information Technology under Hanoi University of Science and Technology stated that the nationwide decision to fully waive public tuition fees for preschool and high school students is a significant milestone in streamlining the state's administrative apparatus.

The Government's implementation of thrift and anti-waste policies will free up resources to bolster the country's social security system. Accordingly, teachers endor the Party and State's commitment to improving the people's livelihoods.

Director of the Department of Education and Training of Hanoi Tran The Cuong shared that the decision of the Politburo once again affirms that investment in education is a national policy and is always a top priority, ensuring the best learning opportunities for students in all areas and ages, creating a solid foundation to improve the quality of human resources.

A representative from the Department of Education and Training in Ho Chi Minh City stated that waiving tuition fees for students across all educational levels facilitates the equitable implementation of educational policies in various residential areas, thereby guaranteeing that all school-age children have access to education under minimum conditions.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan