HCMC plans allocation of VND653 billion for student tuition support

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee estimates the cost of its tuition support policy at VND653 billion, benefiting approximately 550,000 students.

Of this total, VND423 billion will be allocated for assisting preschool children and public high school students, while VND230 billion will be used to support preschool children and students in non-public high schools.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just sent to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council a draft resolution on the special policy to support tuition fees for preschool children under five years old, high school students studying at public and non-public educational institutions, and high school continuing education students in the city from the 2025-2026 school year.

According to the draft resolution, the tuition fee support level is applied to preschool children and high school students attending public general education institutions that have not yet met their regular expenses as per Resolution No. 12/2024 of the municipal People's Council.

In Ho Chi Minh City, students are divided into two groups who are eligible to enjoy educational support. Group 1 comprises students attending schools in Thu Duc City and other districts, while Group 2 includes students at schools in five districts of the city. The monthly financial support provided ranges from VND100,000 to VND200,000 per student, depending on their level of study.

The municipal People's Committee has put forward the tuition support policy to ensure that all preschool children and high school students across the city have the opportunity to attend school without the burden of tuition fees. This initiative also serves as a commemorative gift from the city in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

