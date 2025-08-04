HCMC ensures full textbook access for all students

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, on August 4, issued an urgent directive to ensure the timely and adequate provision of textbooks for students ahead of the 2025–2026 academic year.

A pupil shops for textbooks ahead of the new school year.

To prevent delays or shortages in textbook distribution before the new school year begins, the General Education Division of the HCMC Department of Education and Training has requested that principals of general education institutions submit their lists of selected textbooks for all subjects and educational activities via the portal https://quanly.hcm.edu.vn/.

All schools are required to finalize and publish their textbook lists for the 2025–2026 academic year by August 20, 2025.

In parallel, schools must devise plans to ensure textbook support for students under preferential policies, including those from poor and near-poor households or with difficult circumstances. Schools are also instructed to report any cases where students or their families face challenges in purchasing textbooks to the HCMC Department of Education and Training.

Additionally, schools must procure the full list of textbooks approved by the Ministry of Education and Training for their libraries and mobilize community support to donate books to disadvantaged students. They are encouraged to promote book donation campaigns, calling on students to contribute used textbooks to school libraries so others can borrow them—ensuring that 100 percent of students have full access to required textbooks.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Thuy Doan