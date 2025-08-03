Vietnamese students win medals at IOI 2025

All four students from Vietnam excellently won medals at the 37th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2025), which was held in Sucre, the constitutional capital of Bolivia, from July 27 to August 3.

Vietnamese team participating in the 37th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2025)

Accordingly, Le Kien Thanh, a 12th-grade student of Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted in Gia Lai Province, has been awarded a gold medal.

Two silver medals went to Dang Duy Hau, a 10th-grade student of Thang Long High School for the Gifted in Lam Dong Province, and Nguyen Bui Duc Dung, an 11th-grade student of the High School for Gifted Students of Science in Hanoi. Ninh Quang Thang, a 12th-grade student of Ha Long High School for the Gifted in Quang Ninh Province, received the bronze medal.

With all team members winning medals, Vietnam's national team at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) ranked among the top eight countries and territories in the medal tally, following China, South Korea, Romania, Singapore, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Japan.

The 37th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2025) attracted 350 candidates from 86 countries and territories worldwide.

By Phan Thao—Translated by Kim Khanh