PM calls for action to ensure students in flood-hit areas resume schooling

In a recent statement, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for swift measures to support students in flood-affected regions, urging authorities to ensure they can return to school seamlessly with the approaching academic year.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh encourages a bereaved family in Dien Bien Province

In an effort to mitigate the impacts of recent natural disasters, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive urging ministries, local governments, and various agencies to prioritize relief efforts. The directive emphasizes the need to quickly address the aftermath of these events, focusing on stabilizing the lives of affected citizens and ensuring that students have suitable conditions for the upcoming academic year.

Since the start of 2025, natural disasters have grown more intricate and unpredictable. In late July and early August, intense rainfall led to unprecedented flooding, flash floods, and landslides across numerous northern mountainous and midland provinces, along with the North Central region. These occurrences inflicted substantial harm on lives, property, and infrastructure, greatly affecting production and everyday life particularly in the provinces of Dien Bien, Son La, and Nghe An.

As per the consolidated report from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, dated August 5, the recent heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides have led to 20 fatalities and missing individuals, 20 injuries, the destruction or loss of 1,003 houses, and damage to 6,863 houses.

Furthermore, 519 households needed emergency relocation, while 60 schools and 10 medical facilities were affected. The overall economic impact is projected to exceed VND4,800 billion (US$183 million).

The North and North Central regions are currently in the peak of their stormy season, coinciding with preparations for the 2025–2026 academic year. In response, the Prime Minister has urged ministries, agencies, and localities to implement both urgent and long-term measures to address the situation.

Concerning urgent tasks and actions, the Prime Minister called upon the Party secretaries and the chairpersons of the People’s Committees in Dien Bien, Son La, Nghe An, and other regions impacted by recent natural disasters and floods to exercise decisive and swift leadership in recovery efforts.

The goal is to swiftly restore stability for residents by ensuring access to adequate food, clothing, warmth, and shelter for all. It is essential that all students are able to attend school punctually for the upcoming academic year, and that all patients receive timely medical attention.

The Minister of Education and Training has directed and guided local authorities and functional units to thoroughly assess the situation regarding facilities, teaching equipment, textbooks, and learning materials, especially in educational institutions in areas recently affected by natural disasters, flash floods, and landslides.

Localities are instructed to proactively address and propose support within their authority, and to compile reports for the Prime Minister regarding issues beyond their jurisdiction. This entire process must be completed in August to ensure students can return to normal schooling at the start of the new academic year.

The Prime Minister has urged the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to distribute resources aimed at assisting Dien Bien, Sơn La, Nghe An, and other regions that have been significantly impacted by natural disasters. This initiative encompasses financial support for the reconstruction of homes that have been entirely obliterated and necessitate immediate relocation (approximately VND100 million for each new dwelling), in addition to around VND30 million per residence for the repair of those that have sustained substantial damage.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed relevant agencies to promptly offer temporary housing for families whose residences have been entirely obliterated and necessitate urgent relocation as a result of natural calamities. Simultaneously, land should be designated and new dwellings constructed for these households, with a deadline for completion set for September at the latest.

Local Party committees and authorities must lead and direct relevant agencies to review, plan, and reorganize residential areas. They should proactively relocate people from high-risk zones prone to natural disasters such as flash floods, landslides, and debris flows to ensure public safety.

As per the Prime Minister's directive, local Party committees and authorities must focus on relocating residents to centralized resettlement zones to enhance disaster risk prevention and streamline investments in social infrastructure, thereby improving access to essential community services and fostering long-term community resilience.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan