Education

Ho Chi Minh City to waive tuition fees from 2025-2026 school year

The policy applies to children under five years old, high school students, and continuing education learners at public and private institutions in the southern metropolis, excluding those at foreign-invested schools.

Funding will come from the city’s budget under current regulations.

HP.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City will waive tuition fees from 2025-2026 school year. (Photo: VNA)

The policy applies to children under five years old, high school students, and continuing education learners at public and private institutions in the southern metropolis, excluding those at foreign-invested schools. Funding will come from the city’s budget under current regulations.

Support levels match public school tuition fees will be VND200,000 (US$7.84) per month (Group 1) and VND120,000 per month (Group 2) for daycare; VND160,000 for 3-4-year-old kindergarteners (Group 1) and VND100,000 (Group 2); and VND120,000 for high school and continuing education (Group 1) and VND100,000 (Group 2).

Group 1 includes students in Thu Duc city and Districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Go Vap, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, and Binh Tan. Group 2 covers students in putlying Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Nha Be, and Can Gio districts.

Currently, primary students and five-year-old kindergarteners are exempt from tuition fees, while the city supports secondary school students.

With this new policy, all students from kindergarten to high school in Ho Chi Minh City will enjoy free education starting in 2025-2026.

The policy builds on previous tuition support measures, reflecting the city’s commitment to education and marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day. It ensures educational quality and equal learning opportunities for all residents.

Vietnamplus

Tags

tuition fees from 2025-2026 school year five-year-old kindergarteners high school students public and private institutions

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn