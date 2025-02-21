Ho Chi Minh City to waive tuition fees from 2025-2026 school year

The policy applies to children under five years old, high school students, and continuing education learners at public and private institutions in the southern metropolis, excluding those at foreign-invested schools.

Funding will come from the city’s budget under current regulations.

Ho Chi Minh City will waive tuition fees from 2025-2026 school year. (Photo: VNA)

Support levels match public school tuition fees will be VND200,000 (US$7.84) per month (Group 1) and VND120,000 per month (Group 2) for daycare; VND160,000 for 3-4-year-old kindergarteners (Group 1) and VND100,000 (Group 2); and VND120,000 for high school and continuing education (Group 1) and VND100,000 (Group 2).

Group 1 includes students in Thu Duc city and Districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Go Vap, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, and Binh Tan. Group 2 covers students in putlying Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Nha Be, and Can Gio districts.

Currently, primary students and five-year-old kindergarteners are exempt from tuition fees, while the city supports secondary school students.

With this new policy, all students from kindergarten to high school in Ho Chi Minh City will enjoy free education starting in 2025-2026.

The policy builds on previous tuition support measures, reflecting the city’s commitment to education and marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day. It ensures educational quality and equal learning opportunities for all residents.

Vietnamplus