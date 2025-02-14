Education

HCMC proposes free tuition for preschool children, high school students

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has proposed a special policy of free tuition for preschool children under five years old and high school students in public and private schools, starting from the 2025-2026 school year.

In particular, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee proposed three solutions for waiving tuition fees.

z6240121642536-4ec86872743a55a0dcf6ae655a44fc48-6007-418.jpg.jpg
(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

As for the first solution, the current policy, which applies tuition fees to preschool children under five years old and high school students, will continue conducting.

The second solution will involve issuing a resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council regarding a special policy of tuition assistance for preschool children under five years old, high school students in both public and private educational institutions, and learners in continuing education programs at the high school level, starting from the 2025-2026 academic year.

The estimated budget for this policy for the 2025-2026 academic year is VND653 billion (US$25.7 million). The policy process will not create additional administrative procedures.

The third solution is that issuing a resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on a special policy to support tuition fees for high school students in both public and private educational institutions, as well as learners in continuing education programs at the high school level, starting from the 2025-2026 school year. The estimated budget for this policy is VND338 billion (US$13.3 million).

Based on analyses and assessments, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee decided to select the second solution above for proposal which involves issuing a resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on a special policy of tuition assistance for preschool children under five years old, high school students in both public and private educational institutions, and learners in continuing education programs at the high school level, starting from the 2025-2026 school year.

