'Tro tan ruc ro’ to represent Vietnam at 2024 Oscars

Tro tan ruc ro (Glorious Ashes) has become Vietnam’s representative in the preliminary round of the international feature film category at the 2024 Oscars.

A National Council, specifically established by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, chose the film with the highest vote.

This work marks the return after a 10-year absence of director Bui Thac Chuyen since Loi nguyen huyet ngai (The Curse of the Blood Wormwood).

Film Tro tan ruc ro is adapted from two short stories by novelist Nguyen Ngoc Tu: Tro tan ruc ro (Glorious Ashes) and Cui muc troi ve (Rotten Firewood Returns). Chuyen narrates the fate of devastated people in Thom Rom hamlet - a poignant Western fishing village in the southernmost Ca Mau province.

The film centers on the unusual love lives of three women. Their story presents a contrast between the tumultuous feelings within and the tranquillity of the region in which they reside.

Director Chuyen and the film crew spent seven years preparing for the film. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the film crew had to reproduce it several times and faced numerous challenges. However, Tro tan ruc ro has gained recognition and received numerous honors.

In October 2022, the film debuted at the Tokyo International Film Festival and made it to the Top 15.

A month later, the film won the top award - Montgolfière d'Or (Golden Balloon) - at the Festival des 3 Continents in Nantes, France.

In December 2022, the film was officially released to Vietnamese audiences and was warmly received by both critics and the general public.

On September 9, Tro tan ruc ro was honoured with Best Feature Film and Best Cinematography at the Golden Kite Awards, organised annually by the Vietnam Cinematography Association. Chuyen also secured the Best Director Award.

Nhung dua tre trong suong (Children of the Mist) by young director Ha Le Diem is the first Vietnamese documentary to make it to the Top 15 nominations list of the 2023 Oscars.