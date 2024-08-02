Tripadvisor names Hanoi among world's top food destinations

Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi has ranked among the top 15 culinary destinations in the world as voted by readers of the world's largest travel guidance platform TripAdvisor.

Many of Hanoi's delicious dishes gain international fame, such as "bun cha” (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs). (Photo: VNA)

Tripadvisor introduced Hanoi’s cuisine as "refined and delicate”, saying that Hanoi dishes are renowned for their natural flavors, clear broths, fresh herbs, and simple seasoning.

Hanoi, with its rich culinary quintessence, offers visitors unique dining experiences from humble street food stalls to Michelin-recognised high-end restaurants.

The capital city’s cuisine is renowned for its refinement, subtlety, and the diverse natural flavors of local ingredients. Many of Hanoi's delicious dishes have gained international fame, such as Pho, “bun cha” (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs), cha ca (grilled fish), and pho cuon (fresh spring rolls).

Tripadvisor also suggested that visitors check out all of Hanoi’s best hits by taking a street food walking tour around the Old Quarter, where they will get to try another local favourite.

Among the list of world’s Top 15 must-visit food cities were Hawaii and New Orleans of the US, Jamaica of Caribbean, Paris of France, Bangkok of Thailand, Kyoto of Japan, and others.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, in 2024, the city’s tourism sector will develop and promote new tourism products, focusing on exploiting cultural and historical strength, associated with rural craft villages and local cuisine.

The department will build a Food Tour map, allowing visitors to explore and experience Hanoi's cuisine. The city has also organised activities to promote and culinary cultural values to domestic and international visitors.

In response to tourism promotion programmes to attract visitors in the summer and autumn of 2024, as well as the 70th anniversary of Hanoi's Liberation Day (October 10, 2024), several units in Hanoi are working to diversify cultural and culinary experiences for residents and visitors.

VNA