Transport projects in HCMC to synchronously connect to Long Thanh Airport

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Phan Van Mai, on February 5, delegated the city’s Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board to accelerate major transport infrastructure projects.

At the construction site of Ring Road 3 (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, the board has been asked to urgently mobilize workforce, machinery, equipment, and construction materials to speed up the progress of key traffic works, including the section of a viaduct on the Ring Road 3 project in Thu Duc City and the An Phu intersection project, which are expected to be completed in December.

In addition, the construction of the section from Phu Huu Bridge to Vo Nguyen Giap Street and the section from Vo Nguyen Giap Street to Pham Van Dong Street of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 2 project is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025 and be completed before June 30, 2026.

The construction of a 4 km section of the expansion project of Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway will be kicked off in the third quarter of 2025 and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

At the construction site of An Phu intersection (Photo: SGGP)
At the construction site of An Phu intersection (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport, regarding infrastructure projects connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Long Thanh International Airport, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has asked Ho Chi Minh City to ensure the construction progress of these projects, consisting of Ring Road 3, An Phu intersection, the section from Phu Huu Bridge to Vo Nguyen Giap Street, and the section from Vo Nguyen Giap Street to Pham Van Dong Street of Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 2, the expansion project of Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has been assigned to coordinate with neighboring provinces, including Long An, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, ministries, and central agencies to submit a report to the State Appraisal Council, complete the pre-feasibility study report, and then submit it to the Prime Minister and the National Assembly for approval of the investment policy.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh

