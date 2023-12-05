Transport Ministry increases ceiling airfares for domestic flight routes

The Ministry of Transport has decided to increase the price ceiling for domestic air routes with distances between 500 and 850 kilometers, starting from March 1, 2024.

(Illustrative photo : SGGP)

Accordingly, the ceiling fare for routes between 850km and 1,000km will increase VND100,000 (US$4.1) to a maximum of VND2.89 million (US$119) per one-way ticket.

For routes from 1,000km to 1,280km, the ceiling fare is proposed at VND3.4 million, compared to the current rate of VND3.2 million.

For flights with a distance of at least 1,280 km, the maximum ticket price will be VND4 million, presenting an increase of VND250,000.

The ceiling airfares for routes below 500km and flights that serve socio-economic development will be kept unchanged at VND1.7 million and VND1.6 million respectively.

The maximum prices do not include VAT or other fees for the airport.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the flight price adjustment is based on the Transport Department under the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), the Civil Aviation Law, and Price’s Law.

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and fluctuations in fuel prices, airlines are facing financial difficulties. The carriers previously proposed the Transport Ministry to remove the ceiling prices of air tickets several times. The Ministry still decided to keep the price ceiling because the prices of air tickets greatly affect social life.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh