Transport Ministry considers recent aviation incidents as serious ones

The Transport Ministry has sent its dispatch asking relevant units in the aviation industry to increase safety measures at peak time after a series of incidents lately that threaten flight safety.



The report by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam reveals a violation of the minimum distance requirement during take-off in the incident of two airplanes nearly colliding with each other at Noi Bai International Airport on June 24. Before that, there were several reported cases of aircraft tires being cut by foreign objects recently.

The Transport Ministry considers these incidents as serious ones that can directly threaten flight safety, including flight operation and management, airport and airfield management.

Therefore, to improve the safety rate and avoid any unwanted incidents, the Ministry of Transport has asked that the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam urgently investigate, pinpoint, and classify the reasons of those incidents in compliance with the regulation. Based on that, safety warnings should be delivered to relevant units, while any organizations and individuals violating the law must be strictly handled.

The Transport Ministry has also asked that the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam introduce effective prevention measures for all fields related to civil air transport, tighten control and monitoring on regulation implementation in order to ensure absolute safety of flight operations, synchronously carry out the two programs of ‘National Civil Aviation Safety’ and ‘Take-off and Landing Runway Safety’.

In particular, the Ministry of Transport has requested that management units increase their monitoring activities on taxiways and aprons to timely detect and tackle any problems of foreign objects that can threaten flight safety.

Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) is asked to review the monitoring activities of both manager and employee positions to promptly pinpoint and handle potential dangers causing unsafety in flight operation.

VATM is in charge of addressing any relevant organizations and individuals creating recent aviation incidents. It should provide proper training with clear explanations of those incidents for air traffic controllers to upgrade their own expertise and avoid any similar ones in the future. A report should be then sent to the Transport Ministry by July 15.