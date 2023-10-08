Transport Ministry asks expressways’ remaining works quickly completed

The Ministry of Transport on October 7 issued a telegram to request investors and businesses to promptly complete a number of component projects of the North-South expressway project in the first phase.

(

Sections of the North-South expressway project, Mai Son – National Highway 45, National Highway 45 – Nghi Son, Nghi Son – Dien Chau, Nha Trang – Cam Lam, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet, and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay were put into operation. However, the remaining items, including frontage roads, fences, crossroads, overpasses, and drainage systems have not yet been completed.

The Ministry of Transport has asked the units to finish the remaining works by no later than October 2023. The others under contracts that have problems in premises and additional items that are outside the contract must be finished before December 31.

The units have to proactively carry out procedures for working sessions with the State Inspection Council on acceptance and handover of construction works to the project operation and management units as soon as possible.

The Transport Ministry also requested the My Thuan Project Management Board, contractors, and relevant units to focus on implementing the construction project and ensuring that the My Thuan - Can Tho expressway project’s phase 1 will be put into operation at the end of 2023. The board just completed around 72 percent of the project’s work volume.