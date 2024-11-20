Training and fostering political theory for journalists crucial

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai believed that training and fostering political theory for journalists is crucial.

At the conference

He stated this while chairing this morning’s conference held by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to summarize 20 years of implementing Directive 16 of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee on promoting Party development and political training and fostering for reporters and editors in the Ho Chi Minh City press and publishing system.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai expressed confidence that the city's press and publishing organizations, along with every journalist and editor, will consistently enhance their awareness. He emphasizes the importance of ongoing study to advance their political understanding, professional skills, and ethical standards.

He envisioned them as true leaders on the ideological and cultural front of the Party, continuously supporting and actively participating in the comprehensive development of the city.

During the conference, Chairman Nguyen Tan Phong of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association said that the implementation of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee’s Directive 16 has led to significant enhancements in the political competence and professional ethics of reporters and editors.

Chairman Nguyen Tan Phong of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association

As a result, the press in the city has accomplished numerous important outcomes in its propaganda efforts, contributing to the overall development of the city.

He also proposed the City Party Committee and the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to remove obstacles related to opening intermediate political classes exclusively for reporters and editors of press agencies in the city.

Journalist Tran Trong Dung, Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association in the Southern region emphasized the necessity for Ho Chi Minh City to focus on innovating the content and teaching methodologies for professional and intermediate political training programs aimed at reporters and editors. He highlighted the importance of incorporating contemporary issues and integrating journalism-related content. Furthermore, discussions should center on pressing matters, thereby encouraging a broader range of topics for the press to explore.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents a Certificate of Merit to the representative of the Party Committee of SGGP Newspaper.

Addressing the conference, Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized the need for enhancing the Party's development efforts and improving political training for reporters and editors. To make these initiatives more practical and effective, he urged relevant agencies to actively collaborate with press and publishing organizations to decisively address existing shortcomings and limitations.

He also urged for enhanced educational efforts to increase awareness and accountability among Party committees, Party organizations, and the city’s press and publishing agencies—particularly among agency and unit leaders—regarding the significance of Party development initiatives and political training for reporters and editors.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai awards Certificates of Merit to collectives and individuals.

Mr. Hai wanted to enhance the effective execution of political and ideological education for reporters and editors. This includes a continuous innovation of content and teaching methodologies, with a particular emphasis on the practicality, persuasiveness, and appeal of political theory education topics.

Additionally, he expected to strengthen guidance and orientation while providing timely, comprehensive, and precise information to the city's press and media organizations, ensuring that reporters and editors are well-informed and can accurately represent the current situation.

Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that, at this time, enhancing the efforts of Party building, as well as the training and development of political theory for journalists and editors within the city's press and publishing institutions, is a critical and pressing responsibility.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue give certificates of merit to outstanding people

On this occasion, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee awarded Certificates of Merit to nine collectives and two individuals with outstanding achievements in Party development and political training and fostering for reporters and editors in the city's press and publishing system, including the SGGP Newspaper Party Committee.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue and Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy also attended the conference.

By Thu Huong – Translated By Anh Quan