Ho Chi Minh City marks 194th death anniversary of Marshal Le Van Duyet

A ceremony marking the 194th death anniversary of Marshal Le Van Duyet (1832-2026), a loyal mandarin of the Nguyen Dynasty with great contributions to the country, was held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 10.

HCMC leaders attend the ceremony marking the 194th death anniversary of Marshal Le Van Duyet. (Photo: SGGP)

In a solemn and respectful atmosphere, the traditional commemoration marking the 194th death anniversary of Marshal Le Van Duyet took place at the Le Van Duyet Tomb National Historical and Cultural Relic Site in Gia Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, gathering city officials and a large number of residents.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, alongside Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, sent ceremonial offerings to pay homage to the revered high-ranking Mandarin.

This year’s commemoration of Marshal Le Van Duyet spans three days, from September 10 to 12 (corresponding to the 29th day of the seventh lunar month through the 2nd day of the eighth lunar month in the Year of the Horse), featuring an array of traditional rituals and cultural activities.

Among the highlights of this year’s commemoration was a requiem dedicated to fallen heroes, martyrs, and compatriots who lost their lives in major calamities, including the Covid-19 pandemic and traffic accidents.

The betel offering ritual at the death anniversary ceremony of high-ranking Mandarin Le Van Duyet (Photo: SGGP)

Researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu attends the 194th death anniversary ceremony commemorating Marshal Le Van Duyet. (Photo: SGGP)

Marshal Le Van Duyet was born in 1764. Although his ancestral roots trace back to Quang Ngai Province, he was born and raised in Hoa Khanh Village, Kien Phong District, Dinh Tuong Province (now part of Dong Thap Province). As a prominent founding statesman of the Nguyen Dynasty, he served two terms as the Viceroy of Gia Dinh Citadel, from 1812 to 1815 and from 1820 to 1832. During his tenure as Viceroy, Le Van Duyet made significant contributions to the administration, stabilization, and development of the Gia Dinh–Southern region. Historical accounts and contemporaries remembered him as an influential and decisive official who prioritized public security, social order, and the welfare of the people. Following his death in 1832, his tomb complex, also called Lang Ong Ba Chieu, in the Ba Chieu area in the former district of Binh Thanh, HCMC, was preserved and venerated by locals, evolving into an important cultural and spiritual landmark for the people of the Southern region. On December 6, 1989, the Le Van Duyet Tomb was officially designated a National Historical and Cultural Relic Site by the Ministry of Culture.

By Y Linh—Translated by Kim Khanh