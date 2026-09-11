Friendship Dialogue strengthens diplomacy, unlocks new cooperation opportunities

On September 10, nearly 500 domestic and international delegates gathered in Vung Tau Ward to attend the 3rd Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue 2026 (FD 2026).

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc welcomes delegates attending the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue (FD 2026). (Photo: SGGP)

Leveraging a new development space, Ho Chi Minh City continues to expand its international ties, bringing the metropolis closer to global partners and unlocking fresh opportunities for cooperation.

On the opening day, visiting delegations, along with representatives from news agencies and media outlets, participated in field trips and experiential programs in Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, together with Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha and leaders of local departments and agencies, hosted the delegations during the "Friendship Connection Program"—the kickoff event of FD 2026.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc delivers his speech at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Welcoming the delegates, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that under the theme 'Subnational Diplomacy: A Driver for Innovation and Sustainable Growth,' FD 2026 aligns with Vietnam's renewed diplomatic mindset. This approach identifies the promotion of foreign affairs and international integration as a pivotal and ongoing task, playing a pioneering role in leveraging external resources and favorable conditions to drive national development. This year marks the first time the Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue is hosted in Vung Tau Ward—a beautiful coastal urban center rich in economic potential and a truly special component of the southern metropolis.

FD 2026 takes place from September 10 to 12 in Vung Tau Ward, convening nearly 500 delegates. Attendees include leaders from ministries and central agencies, Ho Chi Minh City officials, representatives from other localities in the country, consular corps, international organizations, business associations, as well as economic, scientific, and technological experts. The centerpiece of the event is the Mayors' Summit on September 11, bringing together leaders from domestic and international localities. Discussions will center on the proactive role of subnational entities within the broader framework of national foreign policy, fostering international cooperation initiatives.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha attends the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the delegates, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that the city boasts an extensive and diverse global network, maintaining friendly relations and cooperation with 88 foreign localities and nearly 20 international organizations and partners. These achievements have been cultivated through official visits, high-level engagements, practical collaborative projects, and increasingly close ties among business communities, universities, and social organizations.

According to Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, the most critical element remains the sincere friendship that the city and its partners have forged and nurtured over time. This represents the core philosophy, purpose, and fundamental value championed by the Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue: Dialogue to deepen understanding, Friendship to strengthen bonds, and Cooperation for sustainable mutual growth.

Briefing press representatives earlier, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs Pham Dut Diem noted that FD 2026 attracts 36 international delegations from local governments and partners spanning four continents—Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania. This high-level turnout underscores the event's global stature while affirming the city's growing international profile and diplomatic standing.

Following the administrative merger of Binh Duong and Ba Ria - Vung Tau into Ho Chi Minh City, the metropolis has significantly expanded its territorial footprint and population base. Consequently, its network of international friendship and cooperation ties has broadened from 58 to 88 foreign localities. This expansion marks a strategic milestone, integrating high-caliber global partners previously aligned with Binh Duong and Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

Notable additions include global leaders in technology and smart city development such as Daejeon of South Korea, Japan’s Yamaguchi, and Eindhoven of the Netherlands, alongside key industrial, energy, and maritime logistics hubs including Ansan of South Korea, Kawasaki of Japan, and the Brest region of France.

This expanded network of global partners enhances Ho Chi Minh City's integration into global supply chains, attracting high-quality foreign direct investment, accelerating advanced technology transfer, and broadening import-export markets. Through these initiatives, the city continues to deepen its international relations while reinforcing mutual trust and enduring friendship with partners worldwide.

Delegates tour Vung Tau Beach on double-decker buses. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue is an international-scale local-level foreign affairs forum, hosted biennially by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee since 2022. The event aims to consolidate and deepen collaborative ties between the metropolis and its international partners. Centered on the theme "Subnational Diplomacy: A Driver for Innovation and Sustainable Growth," FD 2026 is poised to serve as a high-level forum for local governments, industry leaders, and experts to exchange governance frameworks, showcase cutting-edge development models, and catalyze cooperation across science and technology, innovation, trade, investment, and human capital development.

Delegates admire Tam Thang Tower from a double-decker bus. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates wearing Vietnamese conical hats pose for a group photo on a double-decker bus. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates visit a booth showcasing handicrafts. (Photo: SGGP)

Artisan The Nhan performs a sand art storytelling act. (Photo: SGGP)

Related News Nearly 500 foreign delegates to join Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue 2026

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh