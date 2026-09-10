Tan Son Nhat Airport records 32 flight safety incidents in eight months

According to the Southern Airports Authority, from January 1 to September 4, it recorded 32 cases involving violations affecting flight safety, related to lasers, UAVs, drones, and flycams.

At the conference on ensuring the safety of civil aviation operations at Tan Son Nhat International Airport and surrounding areas (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at a conference on ensuring the safety of civil aviation operations at Tan Son Nhat International Airport and surrounding areas in Ho Chi Minh City on September 10, Doan Van Minh, Deputy Head of the Aviation Safety Supervision Division under the Southern Airports Authority, said the number of incidents affecting flight safety had shown no sign of declining as of September 4. In 2024, the main risks involved lasers, UAVs, drones, and flycams. By 2026, laser incidents had increased, along with incidents involving kites, balloons, and fireworks.

The figures show that incidents affecting flight safety remain complex. A total of 34 cases were recorded in 2024, rising to 43 in 2025, up 26.5 percent. From the beginning of this year through September 4, 32 cases have been recorded, he said.

Specifically, the 32 incidents recorded between January 1 and September 4 included 13 laser-related cases, eight involving kites, four involving balloons, three involving UAVs, three involving other airborne objects, and one involving fireworks. The figures indicate that sources of threats to flight safety are becoming increasingly complex.

Mr. Tran Doan Mau, Director of the Southern Airports Authority, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran Doan Mau, Director of the Southern Airports Authority, said that in 2025, Tan Son Nhat International Airport handled approximately 256,000 flights, 42.5 million passengers, and more than 650,000 tons of cargo. In the first eight months of 2026, traffic remained high, with more than 180,000 flights, around 32 million passengers, and 436,000 tons of cargo. Increasing operational pressure has placed greater demands on aviation security and safety.

He called for an accurate assessment of the current situation, causes, and trends in violations to facilitate forecasting. He also urged agencies to address shortcomings in the receipt, verification, and handling of information among aviation units and relevant authorities in Ho Chi Minh City. In addition, inter-agency coordination mechanisms should be improved, with unified procedures for rapid response and clear delineation of the functions, powers, and responsibilities of each agency.

Mr. Mau stressed the need to step up public awareness campaigns on aviation security and safety regulations, particularly in residential areas and schools around Tan Son Nhat International Airport, while taking strict action against violations.

Six areas posing flight safety risks around Tan Son Nhat Airport The Southern Airports Authority has identified six areas where kite flying, the use of high-intensity light sources and lasers, UAV operations, and other airborne activities are frequently reported: - Van Phuc City - Tham Luong, Tay Thanh, and Binh Hung Hoa areas; the area near AEON MALL Tan Phu; and Nguyen Van Cong Street - The foot of Thu Thiem Bridge, Thu Thiem New Urban Area, and The Global City - Embankments and major riverside roads, including Pham Van Dong Street (sections passing through the former Go Vap and Binh Thanh districts) and the Thao Dien area - Vacant land near Tan Binh Industrial Park and Dong Hung Thuan Ward - Ho Da – Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City area.

By Kien Cuong—Translated by Kim Khanh