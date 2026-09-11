Ho Chi Minh City prepares measures to prevent flooding during rainy season

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has outlined multiple measures to ensure safety across the city during the rainy season.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education (L), and Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, chair the press briefing. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 10, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, in coordination with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, held a press briefing to provide information on socio-economic issues in the city.

Speaking at the briefing, Trinh Quoc Dung, Deputy Head of the Technical Infrastructure Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, said the municipal People’s Committee had issued a 2026 drainage and flood-control plan featuring a range of measures.

Under the plan, nine key projects are expected to be completed to address three of the city’s 50 fully identified flood-prone locations where flooding reaches 30 cm or more and lasts for more than 30 minutes. For the remaining locations, the department has advised the municipal People’s Committee on flood-control measures for the 2026-2030 period, which are pending consideration and approval.

Trinh Quoc Dung, Deputy Head of the Technical Infrastructure Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction. speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Construction also regularly directs the maintenance and dredging of drainage systems, canals, and waterways to improve water drainage capacity. Additional tide-control valves will be installed, while pumping stations will be operated more efficiently to enhance drainage capacity. In the event of incidents, management units will activate emergency response plans and deploy mobile teams on a 24/7 basis.

Regarding urban tree safety, the Department of Construction has issued a number of directives and assigned specific responsibilities for managing trees across the city.

The department has also instructed relevant agencies to inspect the safety of water treatment plants and transmission pipelines, as well as emergency water-supply plans in the event of incidents. Regular inspections are also being carried out on the urban lighting system to ensure electrical safety during heavy rains and storms.

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh