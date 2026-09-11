Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City rules out reorganization of 168 commune-level units for now

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City has decided not to pursue further changes to its commune-level administrative boundaries for now, keeping all 168 wards, communes, and special administrative zones unchanged.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee issued its conclusion on Sep 11 regarding a proposed reorganization of commune-level administrative units across the city.

Under the conclusion, the committee decided against further reorganization for now, keeping the city's 168 commune-level administrative units unchanged.

Instead, authorities will focus on strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of commune-level administrations and improving coordination among central agencies, municipal authorities, and local governments.

The city will review working relationships among different levels of government to ensure clearer divisions of functions, duties, authority, and accountability. Commune-level administrations will also be encouraged to exercise greater initiative and autonomy while taking greater responsibility for their decisions and operations.

The municipal leadership also called for stronger efforts to address shortcomings, practical difficulties, and administrative bottlenecks that have emerged during the operation of the local government system.

Ho Chi Minh City will continue to adapt and implement central government policies and regulations, including Politburo Resolution 09-NQ/TW and provisions of the Urban Development Law, in line with the city's specific circumstances and development needs.

The city aims to resolve most grassroots-level difficulties and bottlenecks within its authority by the end of 2026.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan

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Ho Chi Minh City commune-level administrative boundaries Urban Development Law

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