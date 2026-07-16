Traffic policemen redirect taxi after baby born en route to hospital

Two traffic police officers in Ho Chi Minh City quickly redirected a taxi carrying a woman in labor to the nearest hospital after she gave birth during the trip, helping ensure the safety of both mother and newborn.

Traffic police rushing a pregnant woman to Tu Du Hospital were forced to change course when she went into labor inside a taxi. The officers quickly redirected the vehicle to the nearest medical facility, a move that ensured both mother and newborn received immediate care and remained safe.

The mother and her newborn baby, still with the umbilical cord attached, are transferred to the Emergency Department at Thong Nhat Hospital. (Image taken from a video clip)

Thong Nhat Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City said on July 15 that it had treated a special emergency case involving a woman and her newborn son, who was still attached to the umbilical cord after being delivered in a taxi.

According to the hospital, the 34-year-old mother, living in Ho Chi Minh City, began experiencing labor pains at 38 weeks of pregnancy on July 12. Her family hired a taxi to take her to Tu Du Hospital.

While traveling, the family encountered officers from the Tan Son Nhat Traffic Police Team under the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police Division, who were on duty, and asked them to help clear the way to the hospital.

As the convoy reached the intersection of Truong Chinh Street and Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, the baby was unexpectedly born inside the taxi. Realizing that the mother and child needed immediate medical attention at the nearest facility, the two traffic police officers immediately redirected the convoy to Thong Nhat Hospital.

The woman arrived at the hospital's emergency department at 8:20 a.m. the same day. The baby boy, who still had the umbilical cord attached, weighed 2,800 grams and cried loudly after birth.

Le Dinh Trieu Giang, a master's degree holder and physician in the Emergency Department at Thong Nhat Hospital, said the medical team immediately assessed and treated both mother and baby.

"The mother was conscious, her vital signs were stable, and no abnormal vaginal bleeding was observed. The baby had a healthy pink complexion, cried loudly, and adapted well after birth," Giang said.

The newborn was immediately kept warm, placed in skin-to-skin contact with the mother, had the umbilical cord clamped, and was monitored for breathing and circulation. After both patients were stabilized, they were transferred to Tu Du Hospital for specialized care. Both mother and baby are now in good health.

A representative of Thong Nhat Hospital said the positive outcome was the result of the swift and responsible coordination among the family, the taxi driver, traffic police officers, and medical staff.

The hospital said the traffic police officers' decision to take the woman to the nearest hospital played a key role in ensuring a safe delivery.

Doctors advised pregnant women in the final weeks of pregnancy to seek medical care immediately if they experience regular contractions that become stronger and more frequent, vaginal bleeding or fluid leakage, intermittent abdominal pain, or abnormal fetal movement.

They added that going to the hospital early can reduce the risk of giving birth while traveling and help prevent complications that may occur outside a medical facility.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Anh Quan